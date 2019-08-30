A Baton Rouge man and a Mt. Hermon man were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Washington Parish early Friday morning, State Police reported.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on LA 440, according to State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight.
An initial investigation revealed that 37-year-old Terry A. Haney Jr. of Baton Rouge was traveling westbound on LA 440 when he drove off the road and struck a tree. Dwight said the reason his car left the road is still under investigation.
Haney and front-seat passenger Johnny Tyrell Harvey, 35, of Mt. Hermon, died in the crash. Both Haney and Harvey were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.