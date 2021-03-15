Republic Services, which provides garbage collection to Baton Rouge, is suspending recyclable collections for a week, starting Tuesday, as crews continue to help clean up debris from the winter storm in February.
The service pause will allow the company to add more trucks to collect storm debris along the normal service routes.
Recycling will be serviced on the next service day, according to an update from the Mayor's Office.
Winter storm debris clean-up is 65 percent complete as Republic Services enters its fourth week of dbris clean-up.
The Mayor's office estimates 80,000 cubic yards of debris will be collected, which is about 50 percent more debris compared to Hurricane Delta's cleanup.
Cleanup will be complete by the end of March, the Mayor's office said.