Baton Rouge native Hayley Arceneaux is headed to space, and you can watch her take off.
UPDATE: Liftoff! Hayley Arceneaux, three others begin historic all-civilian space flight
The launch of Inspiration4 mission aboard a SpaceX rocket is being streamed live at spacex.com/launches. The launch will take place during a five-hour window starting at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday.
Watch live coverage of the launch below. Can't see the player? Click here.
Arceneaux, 29, joins businessman-philanthropist Jared Isaacman, geoscientist Sian Proctor and aerospace industry worker Chris Sembroski on a three-day trip 500 kilometers above the Earth's surface. The orbit will be outside that of the International Space Station, meaning the crew will go farther into space than anyone has in more than 12 years.
The mission, paid for by Issacman, seeks to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where Arceneaux was treated for bone cancer at age 10 and where she now works as a physician assistant.
The crew and their family members have been in quarantine to prevent any illness from delaying the launch, said Colleen Arceneaux, Hayley's mother, who is at Cape Canaveral, Florida, with Hayley's brother and his wife, Hayden and Liz Arceneaux.
"They've been in mission mode for about two weeks now," said Colleen Arceneaux, who lives in St. Francisville.
Inspiration4 will orbit the earth for three days before splashing down off the Florida coast.
Watch Arceneaux walk out to the SpaceX rocket on Wednesday. Can't see the video? Click here.