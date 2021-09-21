State health officials plan to open a new center for monoclonal antibody infusions — a treatment for people who have gotten COVID — in the parking lot of Baton Rouge General's Mid City campus that will be able to treat 200 people a day.
The new center is one of several the state or federal government is rolling out this month in Louisiana, adding to the 16 infusion sites already in operation in the greater Baton Rouge region, federal listings show.
Most of those sites are tied to the region's hospitals, including Our Lady of the Lake's facilities in Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension; Ochsner Baton Rouge; Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus, Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville and Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads.
The new, second Baton Rouge General location will operate seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. It will be located at the corner of North Boulevard and Lovers Lane, across the street from the hospital’s Entrance 3, hospital officials said. Crews were already setting up a large tent Tuesday for the operation.
As the pandemic has ground on, the infusions have gained increasing popularity as a way to blunt COVID symptoms in those who have been infected. But doctors say it's not a replacement for vaccines, which are highly effective at preventing infection in the first place — and, in rare cases of "breakthrough infections," at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.
Still, the antibody treatments have proven effective for people in the early stages of symptoms. Treatments are limited to those who have had symptoms for 10 days or fewer.
Dr. Ralph Dauterive, vice president of medical affairs at Ochsner Baton Rouge, said hospital data show the antibody treatments haven't produced adverse reactions and have helped keep people out of the hospital.
At Ochsner, about 0.4% of those with moderate symptoms who received the treatment ended up being hospitalized. About 11% or 12% of those who had moderate symptoms and who didn't get treatment ended up hospitalized.
"I mean it really does work, you know," Dauterive said. "We were pretty happy with it, for sure."
Under the REGEN-COV treatment now available, patients are given two sets of antibodies through an IV. They work just like natural anditbodies, attaching to the spike proteins on the virus and blocking its ability to enter cells, replicate and spread, according to an Ochsner factsheet.
Treatments take about 20 to 50 minutes but patients typically have to be observed afterward. Katie Johnston, a Baton Rouge General spokeswoman, said the whole process at the hospital's Bluebonnet campus usually takes less than two hours.
The federal government does not allow hospitals to charge for the treatment itself, but related costs can vary.
Tramel said his Prairieville hospital doesn't charge for the treatment but only admits people through its emergency room, so they could have charges tied to other services.
Infusions at the new infusion center at Baton Rouge General will be free. But they will require a doctor's referral.
In addition to having symptoms for 10 days or fewer, the center also will have limit the treatments to those who are 65 and older, those with certain medical conditions, those who are pregnant, those who have a medical-related technology dependence or who are overweight.
Dauterive said Ochsner used the treatments to help blunt the impact of a fourth surge in COVID patients caused by the delta variant of the virus. That surge filled about 170 beds in both of the hospital's Baton Rouge facilities at its peak last month.
But, during the worst part of the surge, Dauterive said almost everyone was able to get the treatments at Ochsner.
During the peak, the hospital was giving 75 to 80 antibody treatments per day. That rate has fallen into the teens.
Johnston, the spokeswoman at Baton Rouge General, noted a similar decline in demand for the treatments as the fourth surge has come off its peak.
"It has been trending down," said Will Tramel, director of nursing at Prairieville Family Hospital in Ascension Parish.
Tramel noted Monday was the first time in weeks that the private emergency and trauma care center along Airline Highway hasn't given a single treatment, though the numbers still vary between 5 to 20 a day.
But health officials warn that another surge in COVID cases could happen, as long as vaccination rates remain low in Louisiana.