A set of Livingston Parish residents wants a court to review the approval of a subdivision with more than 2,000 lots, saying that when the Parish Council voted on the plan its developers weren't in full compliance with the parish's rules.
Planners for the Deer Run subdivision slated to be built near Denham Springs didn't have a working phone number on a billboard announcing the project, the group says.
The Parish Council approved the development in June, despite public opposition. For weeks, residents packed council meetings in opposition to the subdivision, which is set to be built on 4-H Club Road across from Hillion Hood Road. They urged their elected officials to consider how hundreds of Deer Run homes would worsen traffic, increase flooding and overcrowd their schools — broad concerns that had already led to council members passing a temporary moratorium on development to impose checks on new construction.
Livingston Parish has grown rapidly, and developers are eager to house those yet to come. After the devastating flood of 2016, many residents have expressed fears that excessive expansion could lead to drainage problems that will imperil their homes.
The subdivision had previously failed in a tie vote before council member Shane Mack put the item back on the agenda for June 23.
When the preliminary plat was up for a vote, the residents' petition recounted how one council member, Gerald McMorris, "made a point to dial on his own phone the telephone number that was posted on the sign advertising the Project."
McMorris publicly said the number did not work and that the sign therefore violated the parish's ordinance on procedures for subdivisions with improvements that require a working number be posted on billboards advertising a development, according to the petition.
Depsite McMorris' concerns, the council voted to approve the subdivision's preliminary plat.
“The failure to comply with the Parish ordinance that specifies public notice requirements for approval of a subdivision plat is fatal in the action of the Council approving the plat,” the petition says.
Residents requested the decision “be declared null,” according to the document.
The petition was filed Aug. 5 at the 21st Judicial District Court on behalf of Holly Clark, a resident, against the parish. Parish President Layton Ricks said he could not comment due to pending litigation.
Attorney Steven B. Loeb, who represents Clark and the group calling itself the "5th District Livingston Concerned Citizens Association," said Monday he hadn't received an answer to the pleading yet.
“I hope that we can have a reasonable conversation about what’s going on so that my clients’ concerns can actually be heard," Loeb said.
Other efforts to curb development include the parish's push to implement zoning restrictions for unincorporated areas. Last year the council established 18 zoning categories, and just last week one member proposed the first zoning map for the rural parts of his district.