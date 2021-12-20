A dispute over when to fill a seat on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council has spurred accusations of racism and partisan power plays.

Councilwoman Erika Green will leave her seat on Jan. 1 to become a judge, and her fellow Democrats have called for a special meeting Wednesday to call for a March 26 election to fill her seat.

“I think the residents and constituents of District 5 deserve to know sooner rather than later who their councilperson is going to be,” said Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., a Democrat that represents District 6.

But some Republican council members want to hold off on scheduling a vote, which would mean the seat wouldn't be filled until November. They argue turnout will be higher with other, with bigger elections on the ballot, and they say a later election would give candidates more time to campaign.

“It’s an important seat,” said Dwight Hudson, a Republican from District 9. “It’s worthy of an election that will have a large turnout.”

But Chauna Banks, a Democrat who represents District 2, said the conservative members are just trying to make a power play. She says the Republicans want to take advantage of the 7-4 majority they will have on council once Green leaves, allowing them to appoint someone who will hold the seat for most of next year.

Green's district is 90% Black.

“It makes sense that Republicans who are from affluent areas representing affluent people, where less than 20% of their people are African American and hardly any of their constituents are disenfranchised, would be more concerned about the politics than the people,” Banks said.

Banks directed a majority of her ire at Hudson. She accused him of trying to disrupt the more harmonious atmosphere the council has enjoyed in 2021 compared to previous years that were defined by partisan fights.

“It’s just unfair, it’s selfish, it’s self-centered, and it’s racist, based on what we’re looking at and who is deciding to leave these people without permanent representation for such a length of time,” Banks said.

Hudson pushed back against the comments and declined to “participate in any squabbling back-and-forth with Councilwoman Banks.”

“There’s always an opportunity for us to look at a racial or political component to almost any decision we make,” Hudson said. “I'm going to do my best to move away from that. For me, I think we’re serving the district well if we make sure and have the election when a lot of people are going to go out there and have their say in it.”

The Wednesday meeting was called Monday. At least seven members will need to attend to achieve a quorum, and at least seven members will need to vote in favor of the March election for the item to pass, Council Administrator Ashley Beck said.

Green will be able to attend and vote at the meeting because her resignation does not take effect until the new year. She said she plans to attend and supports a March election.

Democrats LaMont Cole, Carolyn Coleman, Banks and Dunn all committed to attending the meeting and said that they support a March election.

Republicans Denise Amoroso and Rowdy Gaudet also said they would be in attendance. Amoroso said she supports the election being held in November. Gaudet said he wants to hear the council’s discussion before making a decision, although he said he has concerns that an election held in March would be more expensive.

Republican Jennifer Racca said she would likely attend the meeting and is yet to make a decision on when the election will be held.

“Either way, we’re going to have a person that’s elected and take this seat regardless of whether it’s March or November,” Racca said.

Republicans Dwight Hudson and Aaron Moak said they likely would not be in attendance due to scheduling conflicts, although neither member supports the election being held in March.

“By me not being there, it achieves the same result,” Hudson said.

Republicans Laurie Adams and Brandon Noel did not respond to requests for comment on Monday, although both said last week that they support the election being held in November rather than March.

With each side retreating to their corners ahead of the meeting, Gaudet and Racca could be the swing votes.

Wednesday’s meeting is just the first step of the dispute over the District 5 seat. If seven members do not vote on Wednesday for the election to be held in March, a second meeting will need to be held to call for the election in November. Or the Democrats can try to hold another meeting before the end of the year to call for the election in March.

Once Green officially vacates her seat on Jan. 1, another special meeting will be held to name an interim council member to the seat.

The back-and-forth over the election date has Banks concerned that the Council’s seven Republicans will try to appoint a conservative to represent the heavily Democratic district in the meantime.

“Anything is possible because they have the majority and because their interests do not appear to be in the interest of the people,” Banks said.