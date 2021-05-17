Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will provide an update in the corruption probe into the Baton Rouge Police Department narcotics division on Monday at 2 p.m. at the law enforcement agency's headquarters.

The ongoing corruption probe includes criminal and administrative investigations in addition to a sweeping audit of the narcotics division.

Paul has previously said he had concerns about division leadership, which is why he transferred all four supervising detectives to street patrols in March. He also suspended normal narcotics operations until the investigation runs its course.

One of the latest developments in the investigation involves the resignation of Cpl. Jason Acree, who had been placed in administrative immediately following his first arrest in February.

He chose to resign from the department amid the ongoing corruption investigation focused largely on his actions and the alleged complicity of his supervisors.

