Pat Shingleton retired from broadcasting Friday night after delivering weather forecasts on Baton Rouge's top two television stations for most of the last 44 years.

"Thank you for letting me come into your home, with maybe a good forecast and maybe a smile and maybe a roll of the eyes," Shingleton said on WBRZ's 6 p.m. newscast, holding a grandchild on his right hip.

Shingleton, 70, had been at WBRZ, Channel 2, since 1981. He previously had worked at its rival, WAFB, Channel 9, in 1977-79. He began his career in St. Joseph, Missouri, and also gave forecasts in Pittsburgh, near his hometown of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

While stepping away from in front of the camera, Shingleton will still work on community projects including Pat's Coats for Kids and Filling a Prescription for the Needy.

Shingleton is the second longtime TV personality to retire in recent weeks. Longtime weather forecaster Diane Deaton retired from WAFB last month.