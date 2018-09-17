Ending months of debate, the Baton Rouge Planning Commission on Monday gave the go-ahead for a 216-unit apartment complex near the corner of North Ardenwood Drive and Florida Boulevard.
The commission heard arguments in July, and it heard them again in August, said chairman Rossie Washington. To prevent a second re-hashing, he led the commission to forgo the normal public hearing, and the Ardenwood Apartment Complex was approved unanimously and with little discussion.
Neighbors didn't come out to protest, though three lodged formal opposition with planning commission staff, and 38 more signed a position delivered to parish authorities, planning director Frank Duke said. Residents in nearby Melrose Place were generally concerned the new development could impact drainage, and the new residents could cause an uptick in crime, Duke said.
The complex will have nine residential buildings with 24 single-bedroom units, 96 two-bedroom units and another 96 three-bedroom units, according to application material.
In other business, the commission green-lit plans for a pair of eateries.
A final plan for a Chicken Salad Chick at the corner of West Lee Drive and Burbank Drive won approval. Cypress Coast Brewing was recommended for a commercial alcoholic rezoning to build a craft brewery and taproom on Government Street near Jefferson Highway. The Metro Council must also approve the brewery's rezoning.