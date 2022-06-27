Homes near a natural gas pipeline in DeSoto Parish were evacuated briefly Monday after an explosion near Catuna.
Television station KTBS in Shreveport said the pipeline was shut off but residual gas in the line could still burn. The sheriff's department said the immediate danger had passed and people could return to their homes.
About a quarter-mile of Catuna Road will remain closed beginning at U.S. 171. All residents who live on the road can return home, though they may have to take a detour to return.
No injuries were reported in the explosion and fire.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said it's unknown what prompted the explosion. There was no crew working in the area at the time.
The explosion was reported before 11 a.m., prompting evacuations of residents living within a mile radius.
Deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene and knocked on doors to ask residents to leave. Deputies also directed traffic away from U.S. 171 briefly.
State Police hazardous materials crews went to the scene.