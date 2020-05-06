Construction on the Bridge Center for Hope is slated to begin in the next two weeks after the board of director's for the city-parish's forthcoming psychiatric stabilization and detox facility unanimously approved a $3.8 million contract with Arkel Constructors.

The Baton Rouge-based general contractor is expected to complete the build-out of the facility located at 3455 Florida Blvd. by late fall and was one of two firms to respond to a request for proposals issued for the project in late March.

The approval by the nonprofit's board of directors came with the recommendation of RI International, a firm hired by the Bridge Center to operate the facility that specializes in mental health and substance abuse services.

RI International noted that Arkel Constructors has previous experience in building medical facilities and its proposal included a detailed project schedule.

The plan will allow for a simultaneous opening of the site's crisis receiving center, mobile response team, and care management, substance abuse and respite programs.

The 24,000 square-foot facility is expected to treat up to 5,000 residents in crisis annually and will serve as an alternative to an emergency room or the parish prison. It is funded through a 1.5-mill property tax voters approved in December 2018 that's projected to raise around $6 million annually.

"Having this facility will become a huge community asset for the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish, and we’re excited to be able to deliver a facility of this caliber under one location for the community,” said Charlotte Claiborne, the executive director of the Bridge Center.