GRETNA — A Prairieville man was killed after his car, stopped on an elevated highway in Jefferson Parish late Tuesday, was rear-ended by an sport utility vehicle, Louisiana State Police said.
Caleb Clayton, 20, had pulled a 2019 Toyota Corolla over on U.S. 90B eastbound in western Jefferson sometime before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear, troopers said in a statement Wednesday.
The driver of a 2002 GMC Envoy went off U.S. 90B eastbound into the shoulder and ran into the back of the Corolla near the Lafayette Street exit, troopers said.
Clayton, who was sitting in the Corolla, suffered severe injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, troopers said.
Troopers had not announced by Wednesday that any traffic or other criminal counts were filed in connection with the crash.
Troopers said they continue to investigate why the rear-end collision happened and do not know yet whether impairment from drugs or alcohol affected either driver.
The driver of Envoy, whom troopers did not name, was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.