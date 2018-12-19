DENHAM SPRINGS — Seven years ago, Sierra Bennett was on the receiving end when Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies came driving through her neighborhood with cars filled with gifts.
On Wednesday, she was the one doing the giving.
"So it means a lot to give back," said Bennett, now a courthouse deputy with the Sheriff's Office.
Bennett, a mother of three, was part of a team delivering Christmas presents to children of low-income families in the neighborhood where she grew up in Denham Springs.
Sheriff Jason Ard's annual Christmas Crusade supplies gifts to families across the parish who would otherwise struggle to put presents under the tree.
Over the past several weeks, the Sheriff's Office has been collecting donations. This year, they planned to give presents to 1,393 kids across the parish.
The Christmas Crusade begins each year at the sheriff's training center in Walker, where a warehouse is filled with black garbage bags bursting with the year's Lego's, bikes and plastic musical instruments.
"This is our opportunity to give back to the community that supports us each and every year," Ard told his deputies as they prepared to leave on their routes from Watson to Springfield.
Just after 8 a.m., Bennett set out with two other deputies with an SUV and an older van filled with more than 30 bags of gifts.
They followed the annual route along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and its side streets that Sgt. Bobby Dillion, a longtime deputy who died this year, had traveled since the program began in the 1980s.
"It's kind of bittersweet. He's still riding right here," said Sgt. Thomas Martin, who rode with Dillion for a dozen years, pointing to the passenger seat of the car.
Dillion, who lived in Denham Springs, had a deep knowledge of the community and helped Martin understand the stories of the people to whom they were delivering toys.
"I'd be the guy getting the bags organized, making sure we were at the right location, and he would execute," Martin recalled. "You'd hear him singing as he brought the bags up."
But the trio made do Wednesday.
Bennett, like Dillion, knew most of the people along the route. She lives in the neighborhood where the team was delivering gifts and attended Denham Springs High School before studying criminal justice at Southern University.
As a young, single mom with two kids working at a nursing home and a fast food restaurant several years ago, she received gifts from the sheriff's Christmas crusade.
Riding in the van Wednesday, Bennett radiated confidence. She called out directions and shortcuts as Deputy James Joseph commandeered the aging van in the pouring rain even after the windshield wipers went out midmorning.
When the parent who was signed up for gifts wasn't home, she quickly identified another relative who could be trusted to sign for them.
Martin, meanwhile, took charge of collecting signatures from recipients and radioing in to the "North Pole" to report each delivery.
Joseph, a retired Denham Springs police sergeant now working as a sheriff's deputy, said he felt he was "standing in" for his longtime friend Dillon, whom he had planned to travel with this year.
"A lot of these people are destitute, especially after the flood," Joseph said. "Most people are going to try to do something for their kids. But this helps out a little, takes some pressure off of them."
The gifts came as a happy treat for Kelli Kohan, a mother of four whose husband works as a cabinet maker.
She said the giant bags of gifts that the deputies delivered would be the "big stuff" in terms of what her kids received this year.
"It's a big help," she said.