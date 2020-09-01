An old house on Government Street was halfway demolished Monday without a permit, leaving debris strewn in the yard and raising concerns among neighbors about possible asbestos exposure.
The property, located at 3191 Government Street and adjacent to Beverly Drive, is located two doors down from Elsie's Plate and Pie.
Carey Chauvin, the city-parish's director of development, said Tuesday that a necessary permit had not been obtained prior to the start of demolition. He said officials are attempting to locate the owner of the property to issue an official stop work order.
The house is owned by Olga Roquemore, according to records maintained by the Parish Assessor's Office. Roquemore did not return a request for comment Tuesday.
Although the structure had fallen into disrepair, residents nearby had hoped its "unique architectural pieces" could be saved, said Lauren Lambert-Tompkins, the past president of the Ogden Park Civic Association.
That possibility no longer seems feasible. The structure was half-demolished as of Tuesday, with a pile of debris spilling into the street.
"It was a bit of surprise to see the house that welcomes people to our neighborhood torn down," Lambert-Tompkins said. "It was a beautiful, old, unique house and there were definitely a lot of elements that could have been salvaged."
When applying for a demolition permit, contractors are required to determine if there's asbestos in the structure, Chauvin said. If so, they're required to take the necessary steps to treat that asbestos.
It doesn't appear any asbestos abatement measures were taken during demolition Monday, raising concerns about potential exposure among nearby residents, said Jonathan Loubiere, the president of the Ogden Park Civic Association.
Chauvin said the city-parish will double the permitting fee as a penalty for starting the demolition without permission.