GONZALES — In a moment of frustration, an Ascension Parish councilman told a colleague to "wipe (his) face" after suggesting he'd knelt before the parish president.
Councilman Corey Orgeron disputed, when asked, if the words were a reference to oral sex but claimed he meant it as a religious reference that criticized his colleague for too often toeing the president's line.
Orgeron made the provocative comment in an email to Council Utilities Committee Chairman Chase Melancon, criticizing him for being too willing to follow Parish President Clint Cointment's lead by declining to put something on the agenda.
"I don't kneel in front of Clint," Orgeron wrote in a May 19 missive to Melancon. "You may want to wipe your face."
In an interview earlier this week, however, Orgeron defended the retort as entirely appropriate and in no way a sexual innuendo.
Rather, he said, he meant to say that Melancon was too beholden to Cointment and should wipe his face next time he kneels before someone he treats as a "god."
"If you're going to stand before your god and do everything you're little god tells you to do, you'd better be clean," said Orgeron, who contacted The Advocate after learning a records request for his emails was filed Monday.
When pressed on his explanation, he persisted.
"Nah, man," he said. "If I wanted to say something about oral sex, I would have said something about oral sex."
It's not the first time an Ascension Parish councilman has let his words get away from him in private. In July 2020, Councilman Joel Robert left an expletive-laden voice message for the Parish Council secretary. The incident led to his censure by the full council, at the request of the Parish Council chairwoman, as well as private and public apologies.
The council chairwoman, Teri Casso, said she had planned to meet with Orgeron this week but that meeting was sidetracked by heavy flooding in her district, which includes the Bluff Swamp area outside Dutchtown. She was considering what action to take over Orgeron's comment.
"He knows that he has made a serious mistake here, and that was terribly inappropriate," she said on Friday.
However, Casso drew a distinction between the incident involving Robert and the one involving Orgeron because, she said, Robert's comments were made to a parish employee who is subordinate to the councilman. The comment to Melancon was "man-to-man, peer-to-peer," Casso said.
"For me, that is a challenge. I'm going to very, very, very measured in my response," she said.
Whatever Casso recommends, other council members could pursue their own actions as well.
Orgeron has been a critic, at times, of Cointment's administration and has been among those who have aired frustrations with the way the president has handled various matters, from hiring to transparency.
Melancon has more often been a more reliable vote for the administration, but also stakes out his own path on some issues.
In an interview Friday, Melancon said Orgeron gave him the same explanation of the "wipe your face" comment. But he declined to say how he perceived Orgeron's remarks initially, or if he accepted that explanation.
"That's between Mr. Orgeron and I," he said. "That's not something I'm going to comment on publicly. Him and I are dealing with our personal stuff internally."
In his email initial response to Orgeron's comment, Melancon didn't appear to catch a possible derogatory reference, asking Orgeron "what (he was) talking about."
In later email a few days later to two other parish officials, however, Melancon wrote that he had spoken with others and aired frustrations over the comment and Orgeron's behavior generally.
That email sent on Sunday had forwarded Orgeron's statement to Cointment, the president, and Casso, the council chair, and attempted to explain the context of it, as well as give Melancon's views that Orgeron's tenure on the council so far has been divisive and unhelpful.
Melancon said he didn't believe Orgeron's interpretation and had tried to contact Orgeron for days about the comment by phone and by visiting his law office.
"He finally contacted me back and explained this (the last email) was a biblical metaphor," Melancon wrote to the president and council chairwoman on Sunday afternoon. "I didn't buy it, but I will allow you to decipher it on your own."
Melancon noted that while the earlier back-and-forth over the agenda was shared among several email recipients — where Orgeron attempted to "demonstrate his moral high ground and the pedestal that he puts himself on" — the "wipe your face" email was part of a later exchange that was sent to him alone.
The records request doesn't show that Cointment responded to Melancon by email, but Casso wrote to Melancon that she didn't "'get' the religious metaphor" that Orgeron said he intended either. She promised to address the comment.
"I understand your disgust," Casso added, "and I will take some time to consider an appropriate response."
Orgeron is a first-term councilman from Prairieville and a lawyer. He is active in his church, St. John the Evangelist Church, and has served on its committee overseeing Girl and Boy Scout troops, his campaign website says.
He is also a members of the Knights of Columbus, a male Catholic service organization.
The specific dispute that led to the "wipe your face comment" was over a move by Orgeron to eliminate currently unenforced parish ordinances that call for the inspection of home sewage treatment systems.
Orgeron said, during a push to win public support for a ballot initiative to sell parish government-owned sewer systems, the Cointment administration, which had once floated the inspection idea, promised not pursue the inspections but seek grants to help people upgrade their systems instead.
Voters approved the sale April 24.
The inspections would be a potentially controversial matter for the administration to take up in parish where an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 households use them but the systems have been seen as a key source of water pollution.
Orgeron said he wants to hold the Cointment administration accountable and repeal the inspection ordinances.
In the email exchanges with Orgeron about the committee agenda, Melancon disputed he was trying to hide anything but didn't want a last-minute addition to the agenda. He added that he was working on ordinance revisions to fulfill the commitments to the public that had been made in advance of the sewer vote.