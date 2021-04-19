When they look back, high school graduates of 2021 may remember their senior year as one of the longest, slowest and strangest school years on the books.
For those in performing arts programs in music, theater and dance, their last year of high school may also be remembered as a year of silence: No live audiences to perform to, no cheering, no applause.
And the students missed it.
"That's what feeds your emotions, gets you to go harder," said Baton Rouge Magnet High senior Kennesy Bernard, who's in the school's dance program. "I miss the feelings the audience gives."
Trinity Mitchell, a senior in the choir at Liberty Magnet High School, who's also in the school's music-theater class, said the next time she can sing again to a live audience "will feel exhilarating."
That day will come for Mitchell and her fellow performers on April 30, on opening night of Liberty Magnet High's performance of the musical "Little Women" -- livestreamed and also before a limited audience in the school's spacious theater room.
Mitchell, a soprano, will play the part of Jo March in the musical, which will also have performances on May 1-2.
It will be the theater department's first in-person audience of the school year.
The show goes on
High school seniors will graduate in May without having seen traditional mileposts like homecoming celebrations and prom, as the second spring of the pandemic draws to a close.
This school year, though, was different from last year, when basically everything was shut down and students learned entirely online.
Kids began returning to campus gradually, with in-person class some days and online class on others. Families and students made the final decision to go completely virtual or on-campus in mid-October.
Claire Laurent McCormick, Liberty Magnet High's theater teacher and director, said she knew things would be okay this school year, despite the challenges, when her seniors pulled off an online improv assignment just weeks after the start of school.
"They had to go around the house, pick something up and sell it to us, like an infomercial -- but not for what it's used for," said McCormick.
Some of the items: Sticky Note paper that was billed as tiny, neon toilet paper; a phone charger that could download useful information into people's brains as they slept.
"They all jumped in. I was very grateful for this group of kids," McCormick said. "They tested things out that I could bring to the lower-level kids."
McCormick and her colleague, Justin Blanchard, the director of choral activities at Liberty Magnet High, quickly encountered one unexpected challenge -- for online students, there's a delay in the music being heard in the classroom.
"Singing in unison is impossible," McCormick said.
But solos aren't impossible. They'll be part of a performance students are working on now, a showcase of Broadway music that will air on Liberty High's YouTube channel on May 6.
Senior Ed'nasha Baylor, an online student, found the perfect place in her home to sing her solo "I Had a Dream," from the musical "Mama Mia!"
"I imagined singing on a balcony," Baylor said. "I actually have a balcony in my house over the living room."
And that's where she sang her solo for her teachers and fellow students -- after telling her siblings to stay in their rooms, she said.
Liberty High's "Little Women" musical, in rehearsal now, is an after-school activity and its auditions earlier this year were open to all students.
Before rehearsal started earlier this month, the cast pitched in to bring some pieces of furniture to the set they and their teachers had built over the previous weekend — simple wood frames of two houses, one that will be the home of the March family and one that will serve as other homes, as needed.
As in class, the students are masked and socially distanced.
"We'll be talking through the songs today," McCormick tells them. "It'll be a talk-singing day. We're working on characterization."
India Bell, a senior who plays the role of the March girls' mother, Marmee, in the musical, has been in advanced theater for all four years of high school.
She knows how important an audience is, especially when she plays comedic roles, she said.
Without an audience, "I'd be missing that chemistry," Bell said.
Things were different this year. But, when she returned to class on campus last fall, "I felt like I was home."
Keep on dancing
The third-hour choreography and ballet class at Baton Rouge Magnet High on a Thursday in April began as usual, with a student-led stretch and warmup.
Fifteen students in the studio, plus seven students learning online, followed senior Margaret Campbell as she led from the front of the room.
It's one portion of class that both sets of students -- those at home and those on campus -- can do together. The slight delay in the music for those at home doesn't impede a warmup too much, not in the way it would for a joint performance.
Before the class began, dance teacher Rebecca Acosta checked in with her online students.
"Y'all ready to go? Join us when you're ready," she said.
It was April 1 and everyone in the class, virtual or in-person, knew that if the school year had been a normal one, the day would have been very different.
They would have presented their year-end dance performance to their family and friends the night before in Baton Rouge High's auditorium.
And on this day, April 1, they would have been on stage again, for the in-school performance for the student body.
"It makes it more sad that you don't get a big finish," said senior Camille Gildersleeve. "We usually are looking forward to an end-of-the-year concert. We didn't get that last year, either," she said.
"There's a bonding moment before we perform," added senior Kennesy Barnard.
"It's kind of like saying good-bye," Margaret Campbell said.
Still, Acosta's students have been working on an ambitious project: Groups of dancers are dancing to the same piece of music in three different dance styles, each filmed in three different locations.
For students on campus, those locations are on the grounds of the high school on Government Street. The online students are meeting at parks to record their dances or are keeping it all online, using different screen backgrounds.
The performances will go on the Baton Rouge Magnet High School website, to highlight the school's dance program.
"These kids want to perform," Acosta said. "They inspire me and, hopefully, I inspire them.
One of Acosta's former students, Hannah Knoff, now a junior at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches pursuing a degree in dance, said she loved her years in dance at Baton Rouge High.
"Baton Rouge High gave me my first choreography and teaching opportunities," Knoff said.
She encouraged young dancers without traditional audiences "to use this time to focus on yourself as a dancer, to continue to work hard on your technique."
"It will pay off," she said. "There will be performances again."
And the band played on
McKinley High School's band director Alan Sharlow has always held after-school practices for his students, and he's continued doing that in this pandemic-stamped school year.
The 90-minute, twice-a-week practices for his in-class and online students have for months been held outside, weather permitting, in the stands of the football field, under the state's Phase 2 restrictions.
The band would sometimes march along the covered walkways of the high school campus on McKinley Street.
"The teachers who were still here after school enjoyed it," said senior Trenton Cox, trombonist and trombone section leader.
McKinley's "Big Blue Show" marching band returned to the band room for its after-school practice in early March, for the first time since late November.
"I try to give them an opportunity to keep playing," Sharlow said.
Last week, 18 band members in the band room after school tuned their instruments, under Sharlow's direction, then carefully went several times through a warm-up piece called, precisely, "E Flat Warm Up," as a prelude to more complicated music.
"Take a bigger breath so you can support that sound," he told the horn section. "Let's try it from the top."
Before last week's practice, Sharlow said, "If we gave up anything this school year, we gave up opportunity and exposure. I couldn't expose my students to regular band life."
There were no pep rallies, no Mardi Gras parades.
And, said senior Jeremiah Vaughn, who's band captain and tuba section leader, "We had to give up the best part of football marching games, the away games," with their friendly, but spirited, band competitions.
Cox said the band played at its home games, "but the students weren't here. It wasn't the same energy."
He said that's one of the reasons he and other seniors have been especially committed to the after-school practices this year.
"If we would have lost motivation, nobody would have come at all," Cox said.
"We know how band has been, so we kept playing, so maybe next year will get better," he said.
Senior Jalani Woods, leader for the snare drum section, said that all through his high school years, the extra practices have been something he's enjoyed.
"We're getting together, playing and learning new things," he said.
Sharlow requires his seniors to audition for college scholarships every spring.
Cox, Vaughn and Woods have each received offers of scholarships from three universities.
"I'm ready to go to college," Vaughn said.