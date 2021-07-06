The Blue Zoo Aquarium inside the Mall of Louisiana has ramped up the search for Cara, the missing python, as they approach nighttime.
As a nocturnal animal, Cara is most active at night, so staff hope it will be easier to find her. They plan to work throughout the night with the Baton Rouge Zoo and local snake experts in shifts so they can bring the snake to her enclosure safe and sound.
"This is like if we lost our child," said Ronda Swanson, Blue Zoo's chief marketing officer.
The snake escaped her enclosure Monday evening, Swanson said. After they were unable to find her Monday night, the aquarium closed for the day Tuesday.
The St. George Fire Department about 10:20 a.m. received an urgent request for help finding the reptile, spokesman Eldon Ledoux said. Initially, the department said the entire mall was closed, but access was only restricted near the aquarium.
Cara is a non-venomous albino Burmese python that Swanson described as a "very sweet snake."
The Blue Zoo Aquarium of Baton Rouge opened this year in the mall, which is located off Interstate 10 near its intersection with Bluebonnet Boulevard. While they awaited updates, mall officials held reporters inside a toddler play area near the aquarium.