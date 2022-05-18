Two meetings have now passed without action since the Capital Area Transit System's Board of Commissioners stripped former chief executive officer Bill Deville of his titles and duties, leaving him with a $190,000 salary and no defined role.
The agency's oversight board said Tuesday that Deville has been assisting with the transition of interim CEO Dwana Williams, who was appointed to the position last month after Deville was deposed amid a series of scandals. The board met privately for a time Tuesday to begin contract negotiations with her.
Williams has been an employee of the agency since 2003, working her way into a managerial role in 2010 as the lead dispatcher. She then received a series of promotions, serving as operations manager, director of operations and then chief operating officer in March 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.
With decades of experience within the agency, but none as an executive, Williams said she hopes to keep the agency moving forward during the uncertain period.
“I’m enjoying working with the team during this transition,” Williams said. “Whatever my role is going forward, whether it’s permanent or transitioning back to the COO role, I’m still going to do my part to make sure the community is taken care of and the agency moves forward in a positive direction.”
Williams was named interim CEO April 11 during a special meeting of the board of commissioners. The meeting was called following weeks of turmoil at the agency after a positive drug test of the system's comptroller for methamphetamine leaked to the public and members of the board stated they had “lost confidence” in Deville.
The comptroller later hired a lawyer, who hammered the agency for its bungled response to the leak.
The board entered the meeting intending to terminate Deville’s contract, but several members changed course and the board settled on stripping him of his title and duties.
Since then, two regular board meetings have passed without any additional action taken in regard to Deville’s contract and role. Deville is paid $190,819 annually by the taxpayer-funded agency, according to Louisiana’s Division of Administration.
"They have given (Deville) some interim roles," board President Kahli Cohran said. "Other than that, before we fully define his role, they're going through an agency wide assessment, taking a look at organizational structure, lines of accountability and just getting some efficiencies in place."
Williams is currently paid $145,994.94, according to the Louisiana Division of Administration. A pay raise coinciding with Williams’ promotion is “under negotiation,” board spokesman Theo Richards said.
The board entered into executive session during its meeting Tuesday to begin contract negotiations with Williams.
A nationwide search for a new CEO is also being planned, Cohran said. The timing of any new hire is still unknown, but further steps will be discussed at the board’s retreat on Wednesday, Cohran said.
Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who serves as the council’s representative on the board, said she would like a permanent CEO to be named by the start of the next fiscal year July 1.
“It would be my desire that this not be drawn out, that we start this soon,” Coleman said. “We need someone in place that’s ready to forge ahead.”
Williams didn’t rule out throwing her hat into the ring for the job but said she was focused on leading the agency in the meantime.
Coleman said she prefers an outside hire to fill the position.
“I’d like to see someone with some background with transportation, with some experience, that’s progressive, someone that’s a thinker, and not necessarily someone that’s already here,” Coleman said.