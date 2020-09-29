With topics ranging from policing and flood protection, to St. George and the coronavirus pandemic, the six top candidates for mayor-president tackled some of the biggest issues facing East Baton Rouge Parish at a forum Tuesday hosted by The Advocate and Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

The forum was streamed live and featured incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, former state Rep. Steve Carter, attorney E Eric Guirard, state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, businessman Jordan Piazza and Metro Councilman Matt Watson.

What would you change about policing?

The candidates were first asked what, if anything, they would do to change policing in Baton Rouge, considering the parish's rising homicide rate and the protests both here and nationwide over racial tensions with law enforcement.

Broome said her administration made strides early on in reforming police practices and said crime has spiked recently because of coronavirus. Both Carter and Piazza said that the city needs to hire more police, and alongside Marcelle, said law enforcement deserves a raise.

Watson said he'd create a new assistant chief administrative officer in the Mayor's Office focused on public safety to provide oversight of law enforcement.

Guirard said he'd like to merge the Baton Rouge Police Department with the Sherriff's Office to create a martial-arts trained "community police on steroids" he plans to call the "Guardian Rouge."

What would you do about the new City of St. George

One of the biggest decisions facing the winner of this year's crowded race for mayor-president is what to do about the looming creation of St. George.

Broome defended her administration's decision to file a lawsuit stalling its incorporation and argued that its her job as parish president to ensure that the city's organizers have a plan in place to stand up what could become the parish's fifth municipality.

Carter said there's too much division in the parish and said that he wouldn't participate the lawsuit. Piazza said St. George is a result of inefficient city services, and said if the city-parish had done a better job, the issue wouldn't have come to this point.

Marcelle said she'll leave the lawsuit to the courts, and said there should've have been more work on the front-end to annex additional areas located inside St. George's proposed boundaries into the city of Baton Rouge.

Watson said the results of the incorporation vote should be allowed to stand and said he'd work with St. George's organizers toward an amenable and equitable path forward for the entire parish.

Guirard said he had a problem with how St. George's boundaries were drawn. The lawsuit challenging the city's incorporation alleges that its organizers selectively cut-out minority voters.

What should the city have done about coronavirus?

The candidates were also asked how they would have responded to the coronavirus pandemic. Piazza, the owner of Uncle Earl's Bar, said the city-parish should lift its restrictions and said the city-parish has created more problems by adopting a mentality of "big government."

Guirard said the city-parish should have "stood up to the state" and put in place looser restrictions. Marcelle said the city-parish should have done more testing sooner in inner city neighborhoods.

Watson said that instead of a mask mandate, the city-parish should've convinced residents to act voluntarily and said he would've relied more heavily on health experts.

Carter said that masks have helped, but said we needed to "protect businesses more than we did."

Broome said she was proud of the city's response and said the mask mandate was backed by the White House's coronavirus task force. She also cited the city's drive-thru testing sites, which were part of a federal pilot project, as a success.

Watch the full video below: