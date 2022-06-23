A section of College Drive is closed Thursday as crews work to repair a gas leak in the area, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Baton Rouge Fire Hazmat and Entergy Gas are at the scene of a natural gas line leak on College Drive at Concord Avenue, BRFD spokesperson Curt Monte said around 2:15 p.m.
Crews were digging in the area and ruptured the line.
The leak has been stopped, but one northbound lane on College Drive remains closed from Perkins to the Interstate as of 2:50 p.m., Monte said.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.