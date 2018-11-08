The U.S. Coast Guard opened its most serious and in-depth category of maritime investigation to determine how and why a crane barge crashed into Sunshine Bridge Oct. 12, shutting the critical Mississippi River span for months, the agency said Thursday.
The Coast Guard has opened what's known as a formal investigation that "will examine all aspects" of the crash to find "any unsafe conditions, which may have contributed to the casualty."
"The (investigation) team will also identify any recommended actions to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future," the Coast Guard said in a statement Thursday morning.
The Coast Guard, which is handling the probe jointly with the National Transportation Safety Board, has been conducting a preliminary investigation and gathering evidence so far, the statement added.
A Cooper Consolidated crane barge hit a load-bearing beam on the bridge's southwestern side, wrecking the huge piece of steel.
At the time, a Marquette Transportation towboat was pushing the crane upriver in the morning darkness of Oct. 12 and trying to go under a lower section of the bridge than the one that crosses over the main maritime channel under the Sunshine Bridge.
The large boom for the one-time coal mine crane was down, the Coast Guard and company officials have said, but a fixed pedestal on the unmanned crane is believed to have hit the bridge.
The damage and subsequent repair are expected to force the bridge's closure through January, disrupting travel and commuting patterns for families, business, farmers and industries that had relied on the bridge in St. James Parish and near Donaldsonville.
Under Coast Guard rules, the agency requires the recording and reporting of a whole variety of maritime incidents with varying levels of seriousness, from a small diesel spills and lost props to major crashes and deaths.
According to the Coast Guard's investigative manual, part of the goal of a preliminary investigation is to determine what type incident happened and the level of investigative effort necessary from the agency.
A formal investigation falls into the highest category of probe. The designation of a formal investigation means the inquiry into the Sunshine Bridge will very likely have public hearings and that parties of interest will be identified.
Even within formal investigations, the Coast Guard has different categories, with the highest level known as a Marine Board. Those are typically reserved for major national incidents or those with a high loss of life.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Magee, Coast Guard spokesman, the Sunshine Bridge investigation is a unit formal investigation, which means the formal probe has been designated by a top marine inspection officer.
Capt. Tom Kaminiski, chief of prevention for the Coast Guard's 8th District, said in a recent interview that the agency's more intensive investigations of marine casualties are designed to look for "lessons learned" that can feed the agency's regulatory process.
The Coast Guard has not provided many other details about the crash, including why the towboat chose the western channel, who was piloting the vessel, who the captain was or how the height of the bridge span was misjudged.
The Coast Guard has set up an email account for interested parties to make comments or forward information important to the investigation. The email address, which Coast Guard said will be checked regularly, is Accidentinfo@uscg.mil.