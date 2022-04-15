East Baton Rouge city-parish employees deemed essential workers during the early days of the pandemic will soon get a $1,600 bonus from federal funds, if Metro Council approves the payment.
The bonuses, known as "premium pay," come from a $4 million pot the city-parish secured through the American Rescue Plan Act to reward workers who were unable to stay at home during the pandemic lockdowns in spring 2020.
"It was imperative for us to continue to provide essential services for our residents, and our essential workers continued to report to work for the betterment of our community," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said when first proposing the payments in November. "My administration has worked to fund premium pay for our essential employees since the moment we shut our doors."
The money is part of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden last March. The law includes a provision that allows for "premium pay" for essential workers, including state and local government employees.
If approved, the one-time payments will be given to city-parish employees who physically reported to work from March 23 to May 16, 2020, according to a letter to the council from Broome and Human Resources Director Brian Bernard. The payments will be included on the employee's May 27 paychecks, if the item is approved by Metro Council on April 27.
Only classified and unclassified employees, and employees of municipal fire and policy systems, will be eligible for the checks. City-parish contractors, seasonal workers and part-time employees who worked less than 20 hours a week during the lockdown will not be eligible for the bonus, according to the letter.
The details come after the city-parish received approval in January from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office to give out the payments. Louisiana's Constitution forbids bonuses for public employees, but Landry's office ruled that the premium pay is constitutional as long as it's for city-parish work, it doesn't "appear to be gratuitous" and the city-parish can demonstrate it's receiving a substantial service in exchange for the funds.