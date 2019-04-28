Baton Rouge’s B’Nai Israel synagogue served Sunday as a place of worship, a site of solemn remembrance and an unspoken forum for togetherness.
Congregants and visitors at Sunday’s Holocaust Remembrance Day event stood together to hear rabbis drive home the message that "hate won't win."
The synagogue was filled with the young and the old, people of different races and adherents of different faiths. Some were dressed in leather motorcycle club jackets and others in suits, but they all shook hands nonetheless.
Rabbis from both B’Nai Israel and Beth Shalom synagogues led a memorial for the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust, six candles flickering throughout the service to represent the victims.
The message was particularly somber, though, given Saturday’s attack on a California synagogue in which one congregant was killed and three others injured. The attack was carried out exactly six months after a gunman opened fire on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 worshipers.
Rabbi Jordan Goldson, of B’Nai Israel, spoke of the need to educate others about the Jewish community in an effort to combat anti-Semitism that still exists and manifests itself in violent attacks on synagogues throughout the country.
“We need to find a way to market our message of who are as a Jewish people, what we stand for, so we can have people join with us,” he said. “We’re not just talking about ‘never again,’ which is important, but we’re talking about the values of love and kindness and helping each other, of Shalom, of peace, and trying to make this world the kind of world we truly want to live in.”
The Rabbis spoke of the Jewish community’s support of Muslims after the New Zealand mosque attack and of Christians after the Easter Sunday church bombings in Sri Lanka, and of how the Jewish community needs that same support.
“If you hear something hateful or ignorant no matter how trivial it may seem, I assure you it matters,” Beth Shalom Rabbi Natan Trief said. “We must stand up for each other lest our country lose its moral compass, lest we are no longer worthy of the lofty principles upon which she was founded.”
In the quiet minutes before the program began, Cosette Kaufman of Baker sat by herself, thumbing through a booklet of prayers. A Christian, Kaufman was unfamiliar with the practice or rituals of a Jewish service, but wanted to show her support for the Jewish community.
She was soon joined by stranger Carin Carlson, a Beth Shalom congregant who hugged her and thanked her for being there.
“When we had the incident in Pittsburgh a few months ago I couldn’t go to the service so I said next time I’m going to go and show my support,” Kaufman said.
Carlson said Sunday’s service, much like Beth Shalom’s well-attended service following the Pittsburgh shooting, was heartwarming in a community like Baton Rouge, where the Jewish community is not as prevalent as in the Northeast, where she grew up.
“It’s so heartwarming to know Baton Rouge supports the Jewish community, it’s a wonderful thing,” Carlson said. “Hatred is hatred whether you’re black, white, Jewish, Christian, Muslim, it’s all the same, and that’s what this is for.”