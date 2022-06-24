Police said Friday they believe a shootout behind a Baton Rouge car wash this week occurred after two men, and possibly a third, were involved in an altercation somewhere else and met again at the Perkins Road business.
Kamayrion Glasper, 19, of Louisiana Street was accused of killing Richard Eackels Sr., 27, of Brookstown Drive, in a shootout Thursday afternoon. Glasper was in court Friday, and a judge ordered him held without bond.
Kamayrion Glasper, of Louisiana Street, was largely silent though the court proceeding. He stated his name and birthdate, then said he had no plan to hire his own lawyer.
The shooting occurred in broad daylight and in a busy part of town. Glasper was booked on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder; there were two children and a man in Eackels' car, too.
Police said Friday they believed Glasper and Eackels had been in an alternation somewhere else before the shooting. They believe the other man at the scene was "associated" with the prior incident, but didn't give details.
Baton Rouge police are still looking for the other man.
Glasper, whom police said "did knowingly fire a handgun in a crowded public area," was injured during the exchange of gunfire and was arrested after driving himself to a hospital for treatment.
Judge William Jorden ordered Glasper held without bond on the homicide allegation and $50,000 on each of the other accusations.
The shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. at the busy Benny's car wash, which is along Perkins between South Acadian Thruway and College Drive. At least one stray bullet struck a businesses nearby.
Eackels died at the scene in his vehicle. The two children were not hurt; the status of the other man in the car wasn't known.