Baton Rouge Police arrested a 52-year-old man for a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on Bradley Street over the weekend, the agency said Friday.
Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was booked on second-degree murder Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led U.S. marshals and Baton Rouge officers on a high-speed chase, ending in a three-car wreck that totaled Kirkpatrick's vehicle as well as one other, police said.
He is accused of fatally shooting Albert Hawkins, 21. Police said Hawkins and Franklin were arguing near Hawkins' home late Sunday evening when Franklin opened fire.
Two bystanders were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said at the time.