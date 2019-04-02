A new group is being formed to "create a platform to recognize the critical role the Baton Rouge veteran community plays in economic progress and social activity," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday.
She identified 17 men and women who will serve on the Mayor-President's Advisory Council on Veterans Affairs. They will advocate for veterans and advise the community on issues affecting the more than 23,000 former service members living in the parish, Broome said.
“This council will begin by developing tactical programs to address workforce development, housing, health, and other ways in which we can improve the quality of life and services offered to our veterans," Broome wrote in a statement.
Their first meeting will be Tuesday April 30 at 2 p.m. in City Hall, 222 St. Louis Street.
Board members include:
• Councilwoman Denise Amoroso
• Ryan Beissinger
• Marvin Broome
• Deborah Chatman
• Sachiko Cleveland
• Councilman LaMont Cole
• Jorge Enrique
• Rickey Griffin
• Paul Hermann
• Joe Jenkins
• John Meek
• Geoff Micelli
• Robert Pinson
• Yolanda Robertson
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs Joey Strickland
• Baker Mayor Darnell Waites
• Troy Watson