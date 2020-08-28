Officials with the city-parish's parks and recreation system were at City Park Lake on Friday morning cleaning up what they're calling a "relatively small" fish kill that occurred overnight.
BREC officials believe the last few days of clouded skies and rainfall from hurricanes Marco and Laura weakened oxygen levels in the lake, causing somewhere around 50 dead fish to wash ashore near where City Park lake meets the golf course.
"It's not as bad as some of the ones in the past thanks to all the things we've been doing to treat the lake," said Malena Jezek, senior communications manager for BREC. "But until we dredge this lake and get some more depth, there's not much we can do to stop these from occurring."
City Park is a part of the six lakes system near LSU. Much of the lake system's issues with algae overgrowth, sedimentation buildup and fish kills can be blamed on its depth, or lack thereof. At approximately 3.5 feet deep on average, the lakes are considered too shallow. That allows the water to get too warm, causing vegetation to grow excessively.
Amanda Takacs, BREC's assistant director of natural resource management, said the heavy cloud cover these last few days blocked sunlight from reaching the water so that oxygen could be flow in through photosynthesis.
"It takes a little while for these lakes to balance out when things are thrown off like that," she said.
Baton Rouge had more than 2 inches of rain, officially, with Hurricane Laura's passage Wednesday and Thursday, according to data collected at Metro Airport, though amounts varied across the city. Hurricane Marco, which fell apart off the Louisiana coast Tuesday morning, brought cloudy skies at times but no major rains across official gauges.
The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation is currently spearheading a project seeking to rehabilitate the quality of the waters in the lake system. BREC in December added more than 500 grass-eating carp fish into City Park Lake to help clear the water’s chronic over-vegatation