Abortion access is still alive in Louisiana. For now.
Nineteenth Judicial District Judge Don Johnson ruled Thursday in favor of abortion providers who sued the state, arguing the state’s laws banning abortions at all points in pregnancy are too vague. He granted a preliminary injunction blocking the ban.
The decision marks a win for abortion rights advocates, who have fought to keep abortion clinics open through the legal challenge. The Louisiana skirmish is part of a nationwide battle in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, ending a half-century right to an abortion.
Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican who is defending the ban, is expected to appeal the decision.
But Johnson’s ruling clears the way for clinics to continue operating temporarily. The law banning all abortions has gone into effect and been blocked twice as the court challenge plays out.
Hope Medical Group for Women, a Shreveport abortion clinic, along with a nonprofit with New Orleans chapters and a New Orleans doctor are challenging the “trigger ban,” which was passed in 2006 and updated by the Legislature earlier this year. Gov. John Bel Edwards, an anti-abortion Democrat, signed the new law days before the Supreme Court ruling. It subjects doctors and others to prison terms of up to 15 years for performing abortions, and contains no exceptions for victims of rape and incest.
The two sides made arguments in a hearing Monday in Baton Rouge, with lawyers for the abortion providers saying the laws are wreaking havoc on maternal health care. Dr. Valerie Williams of New Orleans filed an affidavit saying she was advised by a lawyer not to perform an abortion-like procedure on a woman whose water broke at 16 weeks of pregnancy, leaving her with a non-viable fetus. The woman instead had to endure a “painful” and “unnecessary” labor that led to her hemorrhaging a liter of blood, the affidavit said.
Landry’s attorneys argued the laws are plenty clear, and that if doctors use “reasonable medical judgment” they’ll be safe from prosecution.
The state Supreme Court is expected to ultimately decide the fate of the laws. And observers expect abortion to be banned, through the courts or the Republican-dominated Legislature passing a new law, in the near future.
Johnson, a Democrat who was first elected to the bench in 1999, recently announced he’s running for a seat on the First Circuit Louisiana Court of Appeal.
Landry, has taken a hard line on Louisiana’s ban, telling people who disagree they can move to another state. He is expected to run for governor next year.