Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbott will retire from the Parish Attorney's Office at the end of the year, according to an email to the Metro Council obtained by The Advocate, marking the second key figure in East Baton Rouge's stormwater fee debacle to leave the city-parish government in its aftermath.
Abbott has been the target of council members who said they felt misled by the Parish Attorney's Office and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration over the origin of a non-disclosure agreement invoked to ward off questions about federal action planned against Baton Rouge's stormwater system. Officials said the federal pressure drove the push for a stormwater fee.
A 25-year-employee of the Parish Attorney's Office, Abbott will step aside Dec. 31, according to the email from Parish Attorney Andy Dotson.
"We thank Bob for his service and for the unconditional commitment and dedication he has given to the City-Parish throughout the last 25 years," Dotson wrote.
Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill resigned Oct. 21. His departure came after a week in which support for the fee evaporated after Broome's administration contradicted previous public statements by admitting that no non-disclosure agreement existed between the federal government and the city-parish over stormwater issues.
The NDA was actually drafted by the Parish Attorney's Office and signed by members of Broome's staff, including Hill, at the direction of Abbott to prevent information about the negotiations from leaking, officials said during an Oct. 26 meeting.
Council members grilled Abbott about the NDA during an Oct. 26 meeting at which the fee was rejected. They have requested his emails and text messages related to the fee and stormwater negotiations with the federal government.
Text messages obtained via that public records request on Thursday show Dotson texting Abbott "we need to get a handle on this" on the morning of Oct. 18 and a link to reporting by The Advocate about the public's concerns with the NDA. Hours later, the Parish Attorney's Office published a statement first explaining the office's role in the drafting of the NDA and admitting that the federal government was not involved with concealing negotiations.
During the Oct. 26 meeting, Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. introduced an emergency item that sought Dotson's removal as parish attorney. The council rejected it. A similar proposal by Dunn is on the Council agenda for Wednesday and could come up for a public hearing on Nov. 22, according to the meeting agenda.
Abbott and Dotson did not respond to requests for comment Friday.