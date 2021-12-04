Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was indicted Friday on a federal weapon charge stemming from a traffic stop in which police say they found him with marijuana and a gun.

The 23-year-old Bogalusa native — whose legal name is Jovarious Scott — was already under indictment for a slew of felonies when police booked him in late October, marking his fourth arrest in less then a few months

Bogalusa police arrested Scott on Oct. 29 after pulling him over in a silver Audi with a Virginia license plate.

Scott failed to provide the officer with a driver’s license or car registration, according to this week’s indictment. The officer said he also smelled “a strong odor” of marijuana during the stop and spotted a black handgun under Scott’s legs.

After removing Scott from the car, the officer said he saw a small amount of suspected marijuana in the driver seat. Police say they also found a loaded Ruger Model Security 9mm on the floorboard.

Scott was already facing charges out of Texas for assaulting a pregnant woman, oxycodone possession and obtaining a gun illegally transported across state lines, officials said.

The new indictment accuses him of violating federal gun laws by having a weapon while already charged with other crimes.

If found guilty, Scott could face up to five years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release.