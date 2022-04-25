Two people sustained minor injuries Monday when a construction crew ignited natural gas that had collected in a kitchen and cafeteria at St. Agnes Catholic Church, triggering an explosion.
Shattered glass covered 10th Street adjacent to the St. Agnes campus near downtown. The street was closed.
The blast, fueled by a gas leak, blew all the windows from the cafeteria, and lifted the roof off the structure. No damage was reported to any other church property or at any surrounding homes, Baton Rouge Fire Department Curt Monte said.
There was nothing to extinguish when firefighters arrived.
“When it blew up, the explosion basically blew all the oxygen out of the building. So the fire was out,” he said.
He said Entergy Louisiana has shut off the gas lines in the area. A hazardous material crew was at the scene to ensure there were no lingering effects in the air
Two workers were injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition, the fire department said.
The church is in the block bounded by East Boulevard and Mayflower, South 10th and Europe Streets.
The area of Mayflower and South 10th is cordoned off while debris is being cleared, according to the fire department.
It wasn't immediately known if the century-old church sustained damage. The church's religious and administrative workers at the scene declined to comment.
According to the church's website, the cafeteria work involved a $390,000 project to replace a flat tar-and-gravel roof with one that is sloped, and also replace heating and air conditioning units.