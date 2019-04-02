The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday to decide whether to fire the parish's Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control director.

Council members Dwight Hudson and Matt Watson have questioned MARC director Todd Walker's ability to lead the department. Several recent council meetings featured tense discussions with Walker over the cost of a new tire shredding facility. Hudson and Watson have said Walker is too reliant on contractors and needs to lead the department himself.

MARC's board has backed Walker, who has defended his conduct. Moreover, they've challenged whether the council has the authority to fire their director, arguing that under state law they should be an independent agency.

Personnel hearings may occur in private session, but Walker has indicated he wants his open to the public. If he is fired, Walker will be the second city-parish department head to depart under acrimonious circumstances. Parish attorney Lea Anne Batson resigned earlier this year shortly before her own termination hearing.