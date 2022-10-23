Boxes of diapers, wipes and baby formula were handed into the car windows of parents in need at a Nicholson Drive church on Sunday, along with information for any mom or dad "who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy situation," said one of the event organizers, Tara Wicker.
"We want to make sure that they know they are not alone," said Wicker, former Baton Rouge city councilwoman and now state director of a nonprofit, pro-life organization.
Wicker served on the Baton Rouge Metro Council from 2009 until 2020; her attempt to run for mayor that year failed after an appeals court ruled there was insufficient evidence she had paid state income taxes for the two previous years.
The mission of Louisiana Black Advocates for Life, the nonprofit Wicker now heads, is "to reduce the high rate of abortion among Black women through providing empowering education, access to tangible resources, and cultivation of community support networks."
Phone numbers for several state agencies, as well as adoption agencies, are some of the information found on its website.
The drive-thru distribution of basics for infants was held Sunday at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, where Tara Wicker's husband, Michael Wicker, serves as pastor.
LSU athletes volunteered to bring the boxes of supplies to the cars.
Wicker said women facing an unplanned pregnancy "can feel so hopeless, so isolated."
She remembers that feeling.
Wicker had an abortion at age 16, she said, and was never able to talk about it until two years ago.
"Just me and my mom knew," she said. "For 30 years, I went silent, I suffered. It changed my personality."
In early 2020, Wicker was at a pro-life event, when she was asked on the spot to fill in as guest speaker for her husband, who was unable to be there.
"As I'm walking up to the podium, I could feel my heart beating so hard in my chest," Wicker said. "I felt the tug of God on my heart. It was time to share my secret.
"It started a journey for me to help people that have suffered in silence," she said.
For women who are facing a crisis pregnancy, she said, "We are here to support them and love them."