All northbound lanes of Airline Highway are closed at Jefferson Highway after an 18-wheeler overturned at the intersection Thursday morning.
The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at US 61 and LA 73, near Arnold Lane.
Traffic maps in the area show congestion approaching Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.
There's no word on injuries at this time. However, emergency vehicles are on the scene.
