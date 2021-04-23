There's a new way now to find a lost pet, with the recent launch of a nationwide database that uses facial recognition — of the pet — to reunite humans and the animals they love.
The nonprofit arm of pet retailer Petco, called Petco Love, opened up the free database to pet owners on Friday, after almost a year of working with animal shelters across the U.S. to incorporate the facial recognition program into their systems and upload thousands of pictures of the animals they're sheltering.
Nearly 1,000 shelters, including more than 20 in Louisiana, have uploaded photos of 53,000 animals as of last week, said Chelsea Staley, Petco Love's director of lifesaving.
Pet owners whose pets are missing can, in turn, upload the pictures they have of their missing cats and dogs to the website called Petco Love Lost. If there's a match, pet owners are notified by the method of their choice.
People can also upload photos of lost pets that they find.
"One in three pets go missing in their lifetime," Staley said. "It's terrifying for the pets and their owners."
The close to 1,000 shelters now on the database are ones that Petco Love has come to know through its grant-making programs, said Staley.
Through data the shelters provide, the nonprofit has learned that, over the last decade, more animals are being adopted, fewer animals are being euthanized, and more people are stepping up as fosters and volunteers.
"The one thing we have not seen the needle move on is getting pets returned to their homes," Staley said. "We just felt we needed a national solution."
"We're proud to be joining Petco Love Lost on our shared mission to help reunite lost pets with their families if the unthinkable happens," said Reagan Daniel, president of Cara's House, the animal shelter in Ascension Parish.
Other parish animal shelters participating are those in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Iberville, Iberia, Tangipahoa, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes.
Participating groups also include Acadiana Animal Aid in Carencro, Friends of Lafayette Animal Shelter, Rescue Me Animal Alliance in Denham Springs, the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, Rescue Alliance in Gonzales, CATNIP Foundation at Big Sky Ranch in Folsom, Animal Rescue in New Orleans and the Northshore Humane Society in Covington.
"I think it's really going to revolutionize reconnecting people with their lost pets," said Jennifer Barnes, development manager with Cat Haven in Baton Rouge, also a participating partner with Petco Love Lost.
Staley said that, ideally, the pictures of the pets uploaded to Petco Love Lost would have the animals looking straight at the camera, to show "ear placement, eye placement and coat pattern."
But, she said, "The world is not perfect, and we tell people any photo is better than no photo."