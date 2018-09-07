GONZALES — The final link in a planned back route between Ascension Parish's Mississippi River chemical plants and Interstate 10 should be ready for construction before the end of the year, parish government officials say.

The half-mile Ashland Road connector will tie Ashland with South St. Landry Avenue just north of Lamar-Dixon Expo Center outside Gonzales. Parish officials hope the new road link will ease traffic in the congested La. 30/I-10 area, which the state has separately targeted for traffic improvements.

In combination with Edenborne Parkway Extension, another new parish road finished a year ago, the new Ashland connector will provide commuters from the parish's industrial corridor with a route south of La. 30 that reaches the La. 44/Burnside interchange at I-10, parish officials said.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa said the Edenborne extension has been successful in moving traffic in and out of Lamar-Dixon, and the new road off Ashland will help in moving traffic to and from the chemical plants on the Mississippi River.

Together, he said, the projects will help to ease industrial and commercial traffic congestion along the Highway 30 corridor.

In October 2017, the parish opened Edenborne Parkway Extension, which is a one-mile road that links South St. Landry Avenue to an existing section of the parkway that runs through the mixed-use development known as Edenbourne and ties into La. 44 just south of I-10.

Drivers on Ashland, a major route to plants on the river, currently have no way to reach South St. Landry and Edenborne without first getting on La. 30. The Ashland connector will solve that problem.

Earlier this month, in-house parish crews were clearing the path through the woods for the new connector road, but parish officials said they expected road construction to go out to public bid by Oct. 1.

In addition to those in-house costs, the parish has already spent $367,750 on design, permitting, drainage and for wetlands mitigation. The mitigation is needed because more than a half-acre of bottom land and hardwood forest that will be affected by the future road, parish officials said.

Pre-bid estimates put construction costs at $1.5 million.

As Ascension's chemical plants have expanded with the advent of the shale drilling boom and resulting low natural gas prices, some plant managers and a business and industry lobby group have aired concerns about increasing traffic on La. 30.

Once better known as a back way to LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. 30 slices through the heart of burgeoning plants and the satellite businesses rely on the petrochemical industry. The route is known as Nicholson Drive after it crosses into East Baton Rouge Parish.

In April, the state Department of Transportation and Development finished a $1.9 million project to add a continuous right turn lane on La. 30 from Ashland to Tanger Boulevard.

DOTD is also planning roundabouts on La. 30 at Tanger and the I-10/La. 30 interchange to ease traffic on La. 30. Brandie Richardson, DOTD spokeswoman, said that project is expected to go out to bid in early 2020.

Funded through Ascension, both Edenborne and now the Ashland connector are the first new parish-built roads in decades and were envisioned by the prior administration, in part, as a way to improve access to Lamar-Dixon. The main entrance to the multi-use, parish-owned complex is on South St. Landry.

The Matassa administration is finishing both projects. The Ashland connector is part of the administration's $35 million Move Ascension program.

The parish Planning Commission and the Parish Council, however, have also approved new housing plans and zoning changes this year along South St. Landry that are expected to add traffic to the dead-end road independent of the Ashland project.

Martin McConnell, parish government spokesman, said the parish expects the contract for the Ashland project to be awarded before the end of 2018, with work to be completed by April.