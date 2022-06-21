Due to COVID issues, Swine Palace has canceled its Wednesday, Thursday and Friday performances of "Sweat."
The show originally was set to open on Wednesday, June 22, in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive.
"We're keeping the Saturday and Sunday performances," said Vastine Stabler, managing artistic director.
The Saturday, June 25, performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday, June 26, matinee starts at 2 p.m. Admission to both shows is free.
Swine Palace's production of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama follows a group of friends in a Reading, Penn., who are coming to terms with the American dream.
Though the performance is free, performance times can be scheduled by calling (225) 578-3527 or visit lsu.edu/cmda/theatre.