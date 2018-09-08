The idea of pulling apart Baton Rouge’s city and parish governing systems has caught the attention of East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, who stepped out early to voice their opposition. But it remains to be seen whether the proposal has enough traction to compete for ballot space.

The NAACP has pushed to abandon the current consolidated East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council and instead create separate city and parish councils. They argue that those who reside within the Baton Rouge city limits have too little representation in local government under the current structure.

NAACP state conference President Mike McClanahan said the group is prepared to collect signatures to force the issue onto ballots but is hopeful the Metro Council will consider acting on its own to put the proposal on the ballot.

Both Broome and BRAC have announced their opposition, and several Metro Council members recently said they are also not ready to commit to the idea. Many noted that a Plan of Government committee is reviewing the city-parish governance structure and said they hope to lean on that committee for guidance before charging forward with any proposal to split the council into two entities.

Similar tension over government consolidation have also spilled over in Lafayette. The city-parish council there agreed last month to send a plan to voters there that would create one council to oversee the city of Lafayette and another to govern Lafayette parish’s rural areas.

Lafayette voters will weigh in on Dec. 8.

Democratic Metro Councilwoman Erika Green said she expects the East Baton Rouge Parish Plan of Government committee to help figure out how the Metro Council can become more representative of the city-parish. A frequent complaint at council meetings lately has been that the council’s makeup of seven white Republicans and five black Democrats does not accurately reflect the city-parish's demographics.

“We want to be a government that is representative of our people, whatever they look like,” Green said.

McClanahan contends that a small group on the council has disproportionate power over decisions affecting the wider city-parish. He said the push to create a city council is a matter of letting people vote on how they want to be governed — a frequent argument also made by organizers for the proposed city of St. George in southeast Baton Rouge.

“With this particular issue, we just want the people’s voices to be heard,” McClanahan said. “And once they speak, however they speak, it’s fine with us. We just want them to have that opportunity.”

Others on the Metro Council worry, though, that separating the city and parish governance structures will result in more bureaucracy for each area that’s carved out of the parish.

“Personally, I think the more political layers you have for anything is not good,” said Republican Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg. “Some people would say you serve your constituents better if you have a smaller area to govern. But ... I just think we’re stronger as a metropolitan district.”

Democratic Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker said she has concerns about whether Baton Rouge’s city tax base is large enough to sustain itself without help from the rest of the parish. Wicker said those pushing for the city council have not properly studied how it would affect Baton Rouge and the additional cost to taxpayers in terms of duplication of service.

Wicker emphasized that she still believes the Metro Council should become more representative of the makeup of Baton Rouge and said she would prefer an even racial split on the council. But, she said, there are other ways to make that happen, especially as Baton Rouge’s demographics shift.

Both Wicker and Freiberg said they could get behind an idea from the Plan of Government committee that would add at-large seats to the Metro Council. Those seats could potentially include one person who represents the city as a whole and another who represents the parish.

Freiberg said she likes the idea of at-large seats, but would not support increasing the total number of council members, which is already at 12. She said she would rather see the districts redrawn for fewer council members so the addition of at-large members would not bring the total above 12.

Republican Councilman Matt Watson said it would not be fair to call the seats “at large” if they are only meant to represent certain geographic areas, like the city limits alone. Watson opposed the push for a city council as well.

“Are we going to put a larger request for tax dollars on the citizens just to create more positions that are in the government to just shuffle paper?” he said. “We need to get more out of what the constituents already pay for instead of asking more people to get involved in the governmental process and instead of (placing) a larger tab on the taxpayers’ back.”