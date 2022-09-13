In 2018, a major flaw in the construction of the library in downtown Baton Rouge forced crews to jack up the roof to prevent a dangerous collapse, delaying its completion for more than a year and costing taxpayers millions of dollars.
Now, after a four-year legal fight, the firm responsible for the flaw has agreed to pay out $4 million.
Construction on the $19 million halted when welding failed on the beams that support the cantilever — a building feature that hangs over the sidewalk on the north side of the building. The cantilever was held in place with four giant hydraulic jacks to prevent collapse.
The city-parish filed a lawsuit against designer WHLC Architecture and its construction partners in December 2018, accusing them of creating an inadequate design and poor project management that led to structural failures.
Construction, which was originally slated to finish in 2018, finally resumed in 2019 after the Library Board of Control approved a further $2.7 million to complete the project. The library opened in the summer of 2020.
The $4 million settlement will cover the added costs of completing the library and the city-parish's legal fees for the lawsuit, the city-parish said in a statement Tuesday.
"We appreciate the work of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, the Parish Attorney’s Office, the contracted legal team, Walters, Papillion, Thomas, Cullens, LLC, and most importantly, the citizens of our parish for their patience and support," the city-parish wrote in a statement.
WHLC architecture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.