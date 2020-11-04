Proposed amendments to the city-parish's Plan of Government were tabled Wednesday night but will get resubmitted for the Metro Council's consideration next week.

That timeline will lessens the chances those suggested changes will reach voters for approval in March 2021 as intended. But it will at least mean the Metro Council will consider the amendments before nearly half of the legislative body changes following this year's elections.

"We'll be putting the item back on the next agenda to break it up into three separate parts so it's easier to digest," Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis said during Wednesday night's meeting. "I leave off the council in December and my goal was to at least have an item on the agenda for discussion after all the work that went into it."

Collins-Lewis chaired a committee that spent more than a year combing through the parish's home rule charter to clean up outdated language and present changes — some of which would completely transform certain aspects of city-parish government.

Much of the pushback ahead of Wednesday's meeting involved a proposed plan to change the make up of the Metro Council by reducing the number of single-member districts from 12 to 10, and creating two at-large seats. The committee thought that would create a more racially balanced legislative body for the city-parish, one that more accurately reflects the city-parish 50/50 racial demographics.

But several council members immediately balked at the idea for various reasons. They expressed more interest in creating an odd number of seats if changes were to be made, which would eliminate problematic tied votes in the future.

The proposed changes surfaced some time after the Metro Council introduced the initial set of amendments, which suggested only creating one at-large seat and keeping the rest of the single-member districts. That would give the city-parish a 13-member legislative body starting in 2025.

Local advocacy groups like the Progressive Social Network and Together Baton Rouge expressed even more concerns over other proposed changes to the city-parish's home rule charter.

Among those proposed amendments was limiting the terms of mayor-president to two instead of three, moving the city-parish's Planning Department under the mayor's administration, and creating the new position of "executive counsel" so that the mayor-president has their own lawyer for legal advice.

Both groups also chided the Metro Council for not holding more meetings where the public could voice their opinions on what changes they'd like to see. They implied the city-parish was trying to rush the amendments through.

"Every committee meeting was public and the public was invited to attend those. The meetings were also posted online," Collins-Lewis said in response. "No one is trying to push anything down anyone's throat. I take offense to that."

Council Administrator Ashley Beck said the committee now wants to break the proposed amendments into three parts — the chapters on council changes, shakeups with the mayor's administration and suggestions for the Planning Department — and possibly present them to voters that way. That could prevent some of the changes being shot down because voters don't agree with the other changes.

The amendments are set for reintroduction at council's Nov. 10 meeting.