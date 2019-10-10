A small number of fish have recently died in City Park Lake due to its excessive algae overgrowth, BREC reported Thursday.

The combination of an unusually warm winter and an excess of nutrients from runoff has allowed a verdant mixture of algae and duckweed to flourish in the shallow lake.

Most of the oxygen in the lake is generated by photosynthesizing vegetation under the water. The algae blocks the sun from reaching that vegetation, making it difficult for the lake to hold the dissolved oxygen that fish need to survive.

When the algae dies, it's consumed by bacteria which uses up oxygen in decomposition, further stressing the fish.

BREC said it is coordinating efforts to respond to the deaths and anticipates further fish kills if the warm weather conditions continue.

It's not a new problem. Fish kills have been recorded consistently at the lake since 1948. BREC said the current conditions, however, won't be ameliorated in the long-term without increasing the depth of the lake and filtering out unnecessary nutrients.