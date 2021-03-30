Businesses are trying to encourage more people in Louisiana to get vaccinated against COVID by offering free items and services.
Right now at Krispy Kreme, anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination record card from the CDC will get a free original glazed doughnut. The card needs to show that the person has received at least one of the two shots for Moderna or Pfizer or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Staples, Office Depot and Office Max are offering free lamination when customers present their vaccine card.
Over in New Orleans, Prytania Theatre owner Robert Brunet is offering free movie admission to anyone who shows proof of vaccine until March 30, with more anticipated offerings throughout the year.
Staff writer Carlie Kollath Wells contributed to this report.