Thanks to The New Yorker, Caspar the truck stop camel is back in the headlines. It's not for anything new, just late recognition of a brightly written lede, the introductory paragraph of a news story.
With apologies to Paul Harvey, the radio commentator of old, here's the rest of the story:
My inbox still holds a note that arrived on a Sunday morning in September 2019, from someone who obviously didn't want to be identified. It was signed "Rather Not" with a return address of "wontsaywho@mail.com."
"A lady traveling from Texas to Florida was attacked and severely injured by the camel at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete either Wed. or Thurs. I'm wondering why I can't find any news stories in either papers or t.v. about that. I'd rather not identify myself, but I do know this happened and the lady is in serious condition with numerous broken bones. How does a camel nearly kill her at a truck stop??? Was he loose, or do they let people into its enclosure?"
Camel (yes, a camel) now at famed truck stop outside Baton Rouge, but owner in fierce fight for tiger
The Advocate had covered Caspar the camel before, and how he had replaced Tony the Tiger, and that many people were upset that wild animals were being kept at a gas station along Interstate 10 west of Baton Rouge. The recently hired Youssef Rddad, our reporter covering communities on the west side of the Mississippi River, was dispatched to the scene.
He suspected cops were pulling his leg.
"I thought they were (messing) with me; that it was a joke on the new guy," Rddad said Tuesday.
The story he found didn't exactly match what the tipster explained. It was actually weirder.
Our first-day story opened: A Florida woman freed herself from a camel by biting its testicles at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete last week after she crawled into the animal's pen to retrieve her dog and the camel sat on her, authorities said.
The couple was cited for criminal trespassing and leash law violations, and we later found out the dog was deaf. The story, of course, was a hit.
And, as newspaper editors are wont to do, they demanded Rddad to find out more for a followup story the next day.
"I have nothing, but late in the day I make a last call (to the truck stop manager) to see if there was an update," Rddad said. "In passing, she said the doctor had ordered antibiotics for the camel."
Within moments, Rddad and his editors created journalism history: A veterinarian prescribed antibiotics Monday for a camel that lives behind an Iberville Parish truck stop after a Florida woman told law officers she bit the 600-pound animal's genitalia after it sat on her when she and her husband entered its enclosure to retrieve their deaf dog.
Caspar has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving. In the immediate aftermath, the woman who bit his testicles called Rddad later to explain her side of the story, and more recently, the Caspar story won an informal poll of Advocate readers asked to rank their favorite animal stories from recent years.