Almost 1,000 patients received free doctor and dentist visits at the annual free clinic.
About 650 volunteers provided dental, pharmacological and medical care, sponsor Louisiana Healthcare Connections wrote in a news release.
“We are very pleased with the impact of the clinic and with how well our community came together to make it successful,” Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis wrote in a statement.
The clinic was held last weekend at the Metro Airport Multiplex Building. It provided medical assistance irrespective of insurance coverage, immigration status or other pre-qualifications. A plurality of visitors -- 381 -- saw dental professionals, while 292 sought physical health services and 312 received vision care. Clinic volunteers also filled 356 prescriptions.
This is the second year of the free clinic. Volunteers served more than 1,400 in its inaugural year of 2018.