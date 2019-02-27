The hammers should start flying again at the downtown River Center Branch Library following the Metro Council's unanimous approval Wednesday of a $2.7 million change order that will restart construction after a 10-month lull.
Council Pro-Tem Scott Wilson said he had to “hold his nose” to support the funding in order to keep the project from becoming an even greater financial burden by letting the unfinished library sit idle while the city-parish's lawsuit against the contractors and architects drags on in state district court.
Former councilman Rodney “Smokie” Bourgeois, one of only two residents who spoke out against the new library before the council’s vote Wednesday, called the project a disaster.
“We had a perfect building over there and you tore it down to put up this,” Bourgeois said, adding that the rebuild came at the behest of organizations like the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and the Downtown Development District pushing for an upgraded downtown library.
“Libraries now are nothing more than glorified community centers,” he said. “I’ve looked in my crystal ball already and no matter what you do over there, it’s not going to end well. The city … is going to end up paying for this.”
The city-parish hopes to recoup the $2.7 million, which the Library Board of Control is dipping into its coffers to provide, through the lawsuit, which was filed in November.
Construction on the $19 million new branch came to a halt in April after welding failed on the beams that support the cantilever, a building feature that hangs over the sidewalk on the north side of the building.
In its initial suit, the city-parish placed fault on WHLC Architecture and Schwartz/Silver, the architectural contractors who are also the project managers, and construction firm Buquet & LeBlanc.
But in January, the insurance company representing Buquet & LeBlanc filed a response claiming the plans drawn up by Structural Consultants Associates Inc. "caused the structural failure." SCA was an engineering sub-consultant on the project.
Earlier this month, attorneys representing SCA filed a motion denying those allegations.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and city-parish attorneys fear it might take as long as five years before the lawsuit is settled — too long to let the building languish in its unfinished state.
Bubba Cashio, the city-parish’s building and grounds director, said the project’s new completion date is Oct. 30.
Some council members agreed with Bourgeois’ frustration over the situation but said approving the change order is the most logical step in moving the project forward.
“I’m happy the mayor brought this to us (and) I think the money will be reimbursed,” said Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg.
Councilman Dwight Hudson added, “I was one of the people rallying against this project. But it’s there now. To think we’re going to just let the building sit there and possibly degrade further — we simply can’t do that.”
Councilwoman Chauna Banks said she saw no other option but to support it. But she also expressed frustration with BRAF’s influence on the city-parish’s decision to tear down the old building and build a new one.
“We never learn from these types of things,” Banks said. “We have to start thinking about what our constituents wants and not let these nonprofits like BRAF run our city.”