SORRENTO — A St. Charles Parish man was killed Tuesday in a fiery crash on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Quincy Clark Jr., 19, of St. Rose, hit a tree along I-10 in Ascension Parish after driving off the right side of the highway for reasons still under investigation, troopers said in a statement.
Clark had been headed east on I-10 and driving in the left-hand lane west of U.S. 61 when he lost control shortly after noon Tuesday, troopers said.
The 1997 Ford Crown Victoria that Clark was driving burst i4nto flames with him still inside, troopers said.
Clark sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said it remains unclear if impairment was a factor in the crash.