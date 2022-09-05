Apparent empty house with broken windows at 1841 Gracie Street Monday April 29, 2019, in Baton Rouge. After Baton Rouge got out of the immediate aftermath of the 2016 floods, everyone decided to make blight removal and code enforcement a bigger priority. The mayor and Metro Council even set up competing committees to devise solutions. Baton Rouge got a new tire shredder and lost a department head in the process, and there are some promises to revamp Plank Road.