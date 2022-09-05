Baton Rouge is working to raise community engagement and education around the issue of blight with the hope of refocusing the public around a longstanding issue Sharon Weston Broome placed as a priority for her second term as mayor-president.
September has been declared “Blight Month” in East Baton Rouge Parish as the city-parish rolls out a $4.5 million initiative to address decrepit properties using American Rescue Plan Act Funds and organizes a “Blight Bootcamp” for residents later this month.
“When we declare a month, it gives an elevated focus and awareness about an existing issue,” Broome said. “We didn’t just start focusing on blight. Blight has been a part of our work since we started. Just like any other issue that we’re working on, we have to continuously lean in and address these issues.”
While issues like violent crime, flooding and the latest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic have dominated headlines over the course of Broome’s second term, which began in January 2021, the city-parish is continuing to make inroads on blight, officials said.
Litter cleanups are occurring weekly, and 12,667 bags of litter have been collected this year at high litter corridors around the city, such as downtown, around the Mississippi River levee and beneath highway overpasses, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said. Between 300 and 500 bags are filled every weekend, he added.
About 905 tons of waste has also been collected from illegal dumping sites, along with 2,100 tires, Armstrong said. In August, the Metro Counci approved 26 condemnations.
But Broome feels the community needs to be engaged on the issue of blight and its close relative, litter, for the city-parish’s efforts to have a long lasting impact.
“We cannot have a significant or impactful effort around, blight, around litter, around anything that intrudes on our community in a negative way, without having the community involved,” Broome said.
That’s city-parish officials hope the Blight Bootcamp can help through panels that teach residents how to use 311, how to form effective civic associations and how to deal with adjudicated properties, Armstrong said.
The American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by Metro Council in early August will allow the city-parish to continue funding efforts to clean up the city. Of the $4.5 million, about $1.8 million will go toward junk and debris removal, $900,000 will go to grass and weed removal and $1.8 million will fund demolition of blighted buildings, according to a city-parish presentation to potential contractors.
“We do want to really nip these smaller problems in the bud so we can focus on larger neighborhood issues, like larger illegal dumping sites,” Armstrong said. “Our goal is to get caught up as much as possible with smaller blight issues in neighborhoods to be able to move on and address the larger ones.”
That work will be done with the input of Metro Council members to direct city-parish workers to problem spots, Armstrong added.
Even outside of Blight Month, Broome said many of the city-parish’s issues are interconnected and are constantly being addressed.
Flooding can cause blight, which in turn attracts crime, Broome said. Further disinvestment in neighborhoods can lead to more crime and further blight, she said.
With an increase in attendance at public meetings as people feel safer in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Broome said she sees an opportunity engage people at events like the Blight Bootcamp to spur action on the issues.
“What we have to do and what we have been doing in city-parish government is working on several issues simultaneously,” Broome said. “Some may get more coverage than others, but we haven’t put down the file on blight.”