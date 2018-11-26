BR.councilappoint.072018_HS_742
Denise Amoroso wins the vote to fill the seat left vacant at the untimely death of her husband, Buddy Amoroso, Thursday, July 19, 2018, during a special meeting of the metro council to appoint Buddy Amoroso's successor.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

City leaders are dedicating an Emergency Medical Services station in honor of their departed former colleague Buddy Amoroso.

Amoroso died in a June crash when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle.

A ceremony is being held Monday at 2 p.m. to dedicate the station at 14523 Old Hammond Highway in his honor. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Pro Tem Scott Wilson and EMS Director Chad Guillot are all expected to speak, as is Amoroso's widow Denise Amoroso, who is also finishing out his term until a special election can be held next year.

