A fire contained to the kitchen in a Baker apartment killed a mother and her daughter Saturday, officials report.
A spokesperson for the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said the Brownsfield Fire Department responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Baker Blvd. just before 6:30 a.m.
The fire occurred some time between Friday night and Saturday morning. Investigators have determined that the fire started in the kitchen and that the damage is limited.
According to Assistant Chief "Woody" Williston, one of the residents of the apartment returned home Saturday morning after a night of work to find fire damage to his home.
Williston said the man knew his family was still inside and immediately called officials to the apartment.
"When we arrived on scene, there was no active fire, no active smoke," Williston said.
He said that the fire may have burned itself out, though the official investigation is ongoing.
Williston said the last time the man had spoken to his partner and daughter was at 7:00 p.m. the previous evening.
No ages or names of the victims were given, but Williston said the mother was "very young."
More details to come.