Of the $167 million in federal aid headed to East Baton Rouge, the city-parish wants to spend $20 million on drainage upgrades and $1 million to fend off cyberattacks, according to a memo presented to the Metro Council this week.

As the parish prepares for its 2022 budget, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has asked department heads to submit funding requests that could be eligible for a slice of the American Rescue Plan President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this year.

The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to hold a public hearing on the spending plan on June 23.

"Since the flood of 2016, drainage has been a top priority for my administration," Broome said in a prepared statement ahead of this week's council session. "These proposed projects compliment other major drainage initiatives like the Comite River Diversion Canal and Five Tributaries Project, which will provide formidable relief in reducing potential flood risk."

In total, the city-parish was set to receive about $167 million in the latest round of COVID-19 recovery aid. In the memo to the Metro Council, Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said the funding will trickle into the city-parish in two allocations — half this year, the rest in 2022.

Gissel said they've already received the city's portion of that money, which amounts to about $40 million.

The Mayor-President's Office is waiting on another $43.5 million, which Gissel said is the first half of the parish's earmarked funds from the federal spending package. City-parish officials expect to receive the rest of its allocation sometime after the second pot of money comes in next year, the memo states.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan used the same federal anti-poverty funding formulas as the Community Development Block Grant program.

Although the bill also used rough markers to determine need for some large cities and counties, it did not factor in any actual measures of the coronavirus' impact on local governments.

Eligible uses for the money include replenishing revenues lost as a result of the pandemic, which the city-parish estimates to be around $18 million in its 2020 budget.

The Mayor-President's Office wants to set aside $19.2 million for various drainage projects that aren't included in existing improvements the city-parish already has planned. These new projects were prioritized based on preliminary findings from the parish's master plan for the stormwater system.

City-parish leaders took a heightened interest in drainage in no small part because of the public's frustration over flash flooding from torrential downpours.

A summary of those drainage improvements are:

$1.8 million for storm drain cleanout

$5 million for channel clearing and grubbing

$5.5 million for roadside drainage cave-ins

$2 million for roadside ditch cleaning

$2 million for lined canal repairs

$2 million for engineering/project management

$900,000 for Magnolia Woods/Baird Drive improvements

Another $1.8 million is being proposed to replace the Alphonse Forbes Bridge, according to Gissel's memo.

The Mayor-President's Office plans to spend more than $850,000 on software to protect city-parish systems against cyberattacks. The multiyear contract would also provide a team of experts to work directly with the parish's IT department.